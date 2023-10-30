VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — New Kids on the Block are bringing two special guests when they come to Virginia Beach in 2024: Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The popular 1980s/90s boy band announced the Magic Summer tour Monday morning.

“We’re going to recreate the magic summer tour of 1990,” they told Good Morning America.

The Virginia Beach show will be on Thursday, August 1 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.

Presale tickets through Fanclub and CITI begin on Wednesday, with general sales starting on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

The original Magic Summer tour of 1990 coincided with the band’s peak, with a number one album and single at the time. More than three million fans worldwide attended, with multi-night shows at Dodgers Stadium, Foxboro Stadium and more.