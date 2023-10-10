VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Police have increased their presence around Jewish congregations in the wake of the war in the Middle East.

Patrol cars stopped twice Monday afternoon at Temple Emanuel at the corner of 25th St. and Baltic Avenue.

(WAVY Photo: Walter Hildebrand)

It has a congregation of about 150.

Congregation President Larry Weinstein said in a phone interview Monday afternoon he was happy and reassured that Virginia Beach Police are increasing their visibility in his neighborhood.

Kate Gibson-Woods lives nearby, and says she can understand why members of Temple Emanuel could feel a little less on edge with the increased patrols.



“It’s really important that all the members of the community feel safe, everyone in Virginia Beach I’m sure would agree. It’s really important that people can go about their lives, and go about worshiping, without having to feel at risk.”



Portsmouth police say they have no intelligence indicating an increased threat.

Newport News Police say Chief Steve Drew has been meeting with members of the Jewish community in his city, reassuring them that resources are available In the event of any heightened danger.