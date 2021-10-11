Driver pinned after car crashes into Suffolk medical building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person was pinned after a car drove into a medical building in Suffolk on Oct. 11, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was pinned after crashing their car into a medical building in Suffolk on Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 7 a.m. Firefighters responded to Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in the 2700 block of Godwin Blvd.

Firefighters say the driver was taken to a trauma center for treatment and no other injuries reported. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

The car was removed from the building as of 8:30 a.m. and Suffolk Community Development was set to assess the damage.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10