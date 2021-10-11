Driver pinned after car crashes into Suffolk medical building

A person was pinned after a car drove into a medical building in Suffolk on Oct. 11, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was pinned after crashing their car into a medical building in Suffolk on Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 7 a.m. Firefighters responded to Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in the 2700 block of Godwin Blvd.

Firefighters say the driver was taken to a trauma center for treatment and no other injuries reported. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

The car was removed from the building as of 8:30 a.m. and Suffolk Community Development was set to assess the damage.