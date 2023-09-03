JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One dead and another in critical condition following a car crash in James City County.

James City County Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Old Stage Road near the intersection of Fieldstone Pkwy around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

After arriving on the scene, police said that the initial assessment determined that 2021 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on Old Stage Road when it exited the roadway and crashed.

Witness accounts said that the vehicle stopped unexpectedly before abruptly accelerating off the roadway into an embankment. The vehicle overturned before returning to the roadway.

During the crash, an unrestrained passenger, 71-year-old Nancy Roach, was declared dead on the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. The driver was flown by LifeEvac to VCU Medical Center in critical condition,.

Investigators said It is unknown why the vehicle stopped and then exited the roadway, but a medical emergency may have been a factor. The eastbound lanes of Old Stage Road were closed at approximately 4:10 p.m. and remain closed as of 8 p.m. The crash is still under investigation at this time.