NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year’s total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month.

In October, the airport had 360,382 passengers, versus 322,973 in October 2021, according to airport officials.

From January through October, 3,460,757 passengers have come through the airport, marking a 30.3% increase from the 2,656,908 passengers who came through the airport in the same period of 2021.

Cargo shipped in and out of the airport dropped 9.3% last month versus October 2021, with 5,282,928 pounds of cargo shipped last month. In October 2021, 5,823,226 pounds of cargo was shipped.

The amounts of passengers coming through the airport and the cargo shipped in and out of it reflect service from scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Boutique, Breeze, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and its regional airline partners, and charter airlines. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.