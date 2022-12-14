Though passenger traffic was down 0.7% in November at Norfolk International Airport, it still represents its second-busiest November ever.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Though passenger traffic was down 0.7% in November at Norfolk International Airport, it still represents its second-busiest November ever.

In November, Norfolk’s airport had 333,111 passengers, compared to the November 2021 count of 333,299.

Despite the slight decrease, total passenger traffic in 2022 for the first 11 months is up 26.8%, representing 3,791,866 passengers. That’s compared to 2,990,207 passengers who came through during the same period last year.

Cargo flowing in and out of the airport was down 2.9% to 5,326,951 pounds in November from the November 2021 total of 5,484,122 pounds. The year-to-date total of 57,777,716 is down 6% from the same period last year, when 61,447,260 cargo pounds were shipped in and out of Norfolk International Airport.

The figures reflect service by scheduled airlines and their regional airline partners, along with charter airlines. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.