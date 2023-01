PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will conduct a test of the wireless emergency alert at noon Wednesday.

People must be in Pasquotank or Camden counties in northeastern North Carolina at the time the alert is sent in order to receive the notification.

CodeRED, which sends out emergency notifications from Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management via text, cell and email, will not be tested at that time.