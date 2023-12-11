NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Power was temporarily down on portions of the Norfolk main campus of Old Dominion University, west of Elkhorn Ave., Monday.

As of 12:20 p.m., power had been restored to all buildings on the Norfolk main campus, according to an ODU alert.

Facilities Management and Construction and Information Technology Services are working to bring systems and services back online.

ODU power outage locations (Courtesy: Dominion Energy)

For facilities support, contact them at 757-683-4600 or 757-683-3192 for ITS support.