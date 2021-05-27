Part of Route 58 in Suffolk closed to remove crashed tractor-trailer, detour set up

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers should expect delays Thursday afternoon as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that crashed this morning on eastbound Route 58 in Suffolk.

The closure started at noon and is expected to last several hours. It’s at Route 58/Portsmouth Boulevard eastbound at Wilroy Road, at the curve just before the area commonly referred to as “the six lanes.”

Suffolk officials say traffic is being detoured at Wilroy Road, to Suburban Drive, and back onto Route 58.

The truck flipped partially on its side in the crash and no injuries were reported.