ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Parksley over the weekend.

Officials from Parksley Volunteer Fire Company say they responded to the residential fire on Dreamland Circle around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the home fully involved. The occupants of the home were able to evacuate to safety.

Unfortunately, the home sustained total damage.

10 On Your Side is learning whether there were injuries reported.

ACC Dreamland Circle Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company)

