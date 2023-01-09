Credit cards, PIN-free debit cards, contactless payments only for parking payment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You can park your cash in your wallet or purse when you park your car at Norfolk International Airport beginning Jan. 15.

On that date, cash will not be accepted for payment at parking facilities at the airport. Instead, to pay for parking at airport parking lots and garages, contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as all major credit cards and VISA and MasterCard debit cards that can be processed as credit cards, will be accepted.

Debit cards will not be allowed it they require a PIN.

The departures terminal at the airport also has a reverse ATM that will issue a credit card in exchange for cash, for a fee. People can also reserve and pre-pay discounted parking online.

Staffed self-service and credit card-only lanes are open 24 hours per day to serve people leaving the garages and parking lots. Self-pay kiosks are open 24 hours per day to serve people leaving the Daily East surface lot.

For more information, go to www.norfolkairport.com/parking/.