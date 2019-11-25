Parents of Norfolk sailor who died by suicide fight to change military culture

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigates the horrific suicide of a Norfolk sailor, and how his parents are determined to change military culture.

21-year-old Brandon Caserta was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk in June 2018, when he jumped into the running tail rotor of a helicopter.

It was the culmination of two years of what he described in a letter to his parents as abuse, harassment and torment.

The Casertas want to change the way the military investigates suicide and take it out of the hands of the chain of command.

That’s who they hold responsible for their son’s death.

“They had 250 years to fix it and they failed to,” said Brandon’s father, Patrick Caserta. “We need to do something, we the people have to take this because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy — what happened and what we’ve been through.”

Investigative reporter Chris Horne looks at Brandon Caserta’s brief but tragic Navy career, and how a Navy report implicates his supervisor in his death, in his special report “The Battle at Home,” tonight at 6.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.