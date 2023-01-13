SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the parents of a 4-year-old whose death was ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says the 4-year-old, Skyler Wilson, died from injuries related to abuse from his parents, 41-year-old Joseph “Joe” Paul Wilson and 38-year-old Jodi Ann Wilson.

The couple from Mount Airy, North Carolina, were arrested on Friday and are being held at the Surry County Detention Center without bond. They’re due in court on February 2, and their other children have been turned over to the Department of Social Services, the sheriff’s office says.

“This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. “Please remember the other siblings involved in this situation as well as the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case in your thoughts and prayers.”

The sheriff’s office says Skyler Wilson was taken to Brenner’s Children Hospital by Surry County Emergency Medical Services on January 5 and later died. Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s office on Jan. 6 and a probe was launched.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.