GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – After self-reporting to Gloucester High School officials that she had a pistol in her purse, a parent of a student at the school was taken into custody and charged with possessing a firearm on school property, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to the Gloucester County Jail, where she was given a $1,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate, the Sheriff’s Office said. It added that “at no time was the pistol taken out of her purse, nor were any threats of violence made.”

School resource officers were notified of an adult in possession of a firearm in the school around 9 a.m. and immediately made contact with the person and secured the firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the incident indicated the person was the parent of a high school student and had entered the school for a prescheduled meeting with school faculty. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman had a pistol in her purse and self-reported it to school officials that she had accidentally brought her firearm inside the school building.