WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of Williamsburg’s Sportsmans Grille has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

62-year-old Stephen G. Genakos pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a materially false tax return on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced, just over five months after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Prosecutors say Genakos filed false tax returns for himself and the business from tax years 2016 to 2020, and skimmed more than $502,000 off the top from the business’ books.

He’s expected to receive up to three years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 21, 2024.