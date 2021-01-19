Owner of dogs that seriously hurt small dog in Chesapeake ran away after attack, animal control says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of two large dogs that attacked a small dog in Chesapeake on Sunday ran away from the scene, Chesapeake Animal Services says.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. in southern Chesapeake near the Edinburgh Pkwy/Scone Castle Loop. Animal services says the small was on a leash when it was approached by two loose boxer/pitbull type dogs and seriously wounded.

The owner of the two large dogs then fled the scene without rendering aid or exchanging contact information, animal services says. He’s described as a middle aged white male with reddish/blonde hair, facial hair, and about 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 with a stocky build. The dogs were about 60 to 70 pounds and dark in color, either dark brown or gray, with white markings on their faces and paws.

They had floppy ears and semi-curled tails, and one possibly had a purple collar.

Any witnesses or those who live in the area are asked to contact ACO Bradley at 757-382-8091 or tbradley@cityofchesapeake.net.