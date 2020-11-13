Overturned tractor trailer carrying hogs causes portion of Godwin Blvd. to close

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk & Fire crews are on scene of a tractor trailer accident on Godwin Boulevard.

Officials say they were notified for the accident around 1:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of Godwin Blvd. The 18-wheeler tractor trailer was carrying approximately 160-180 hogs at the time of the accident. It is unknown at this time if any of the hogs are injured or deceased.

There were no injuries to the driver of the tractor trailer. The portion of Godwin Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours because the tractor trailer is up-right.

