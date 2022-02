PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting on Paradise Drive in Portsmouth left a man seriously injured.

A tweet from Portsmouth Police says that a man was shot in the 200 block of Paradise Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

