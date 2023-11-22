SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The residents of Suffolk came together Friday and Saturday to clean up the city for the Great Suffolk Cleanup.

More than one thousand people volunteered on Nov. 17-18 for this years Great Suffolk Cleanup. The event is organized by Keep Suffolk Beautiful and aims to motivate individuals, families, businesses and organizations to choose a location in Suffolk and engage in litter cleanup.

All volunteers were given litter grabbers, safety vests, bags and gloves to help with the process.

The Suffolk City Manager, Albert Moor, permitted Suffolk City employees to join in on the event. Over 450 City staff members participated for the clean up fun.

Some local business, such as Dart Warehouse, Target Distribution Center, the COVE Veterinarian and Animal Hospital, Bon Secours and Nansemond Brewing Station also actively supported the initiative along with local schools, sororities and civic leagues.

The over one thousand volunteers were able to fill 994 bags with trash and remove 388 tires.

Great Suffolk Cleanup

Great Suffolk Cleanup

Great Suffolk Cleanup

“The participation rate was truly impressive, with over 100 cleanup locations spread across the entire City,” Moor said. “I am proud of the City employees who took part and grateful to all the other organizations and people who helped. Keeping our City clean is important to the community, and we look forward to continuing these efforts moving forward.”

Some unique items found during the clean up include a satellite dish, passport, lawn mower and kiddie pool.

For anyone interested in receiving notifications about next years Great Suffolk Cleanup or other Keep Suffolk Beautiful events please complete the volunteer sign up here.