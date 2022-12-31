NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Outgoing Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price said it “has truly been a privilege to lead the city for the past 12 years” as the end of his term arrives at midnight.

Phil Jones will succeed Price as mayor.

“Serving as mayor of the city where I was born and raised, and the place I returned to raise my own family, is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Price said in a statement issued Saturday.

Price said he is “incredibly proud” of what the city has accomplished together., and he thanked everyone for working with him to ensure the city was one “of hope and opportunity for all,” calling for everyone to continue “to build and break through.”

“The growth and transformation that have taken place in Newport News are remarkable, and we are poised for even greater success in 2023 and beyond,” Price said. “Newport News is a city built on breakthroughs. A place where collective ideas come together without limitations. We smash atoms and build nuclear aircraft carriers – anything is possible in Newport News.”

Jones said previously that he has the utmost respect for Price and has been inspired by his leadership.

“A great man, someone that laid a strong foundation over the last 12 years,” Jones said. “We are in a prime position for growth and now it’s up to not just me but the other council members to take that energy and capture it and boldly lead us to the future.”