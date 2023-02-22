KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — The first Target location on the Outer Banks is set to open this spring at the former Kmart in Kill Devil Hills.

A sign on the store says the opening date is scheduled for April 2, and listings for several jobs are already up on Target’s website. The store will also have both a Starbucks and a CVS.

The new tenant at the 1901 N. Croatan Highway site comes three years after the former Kmart closed for good. It’ll join the Walmart in Kitty Hawk as the only large retail stores on the Outer Banks. Though the approximately 80,000-square-foot space will be smaller than the average Target location, which runs about 130,000 square feet.

Of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, more than 150 are considered small-format stores, with some as small as several thousand square feet. Many of those smaller stores are near college campuses, such as UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State.

The former Kmart was the last one in North Carolina when it closed in April 2020. The retailer used to have more than 2,000 stores nationwide, but just a handful remain in the U.S. after the latest round of closures in 2022.