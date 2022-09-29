DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts.

The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially more the farther south you go. There could also be gusts up to 45 mph in the region, with a potential for some isolated tornadoes.

In the Outer Banks, there’s a potential for minor to moderate flooding, with possible overwash from an eastern wind, WAVY meteorologist Ricky Matthews says.

Dare County Schools will have remote learning Friday due to the forecast.

As of Thursday, NC12 was open and passable, NCDOT said, but winds had blown some sand south of the Basnight Bridge. Crews were working to clear that sand.

On the mainland, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management warned residents of potentially dangerous gusts, especially for boaters. Mariners were asked to remain in port this weekend.

Edenton-Chowan Schools will also have remote learning on Friday due to the forecast.

WAVY will have continued coverage of Ian and its impacts. Look for more this afternoon from WAVY’s Hayley Milon.