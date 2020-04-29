Outer Banks chef helps cook meals for school kids, hospital workers

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Across the country, people are stepping up to help others in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On the Outer Banks, one restaurant owner is working to make sure families struggling during this tough time, are able to put food on the table.

Wes Stepp owns NC Coast Bar and Grill and Red Sky Cafe, both in Duck. When he heard people in the community needed meals, he and his staff didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

Prior to social distancing guidelines, Chef Wes could be seen whipping it up in the kitchen on The Hampton Roads Show.

During the pandemic, he worked with his staff to cook meals for 300 school kids in Dare County.

He teamed up with parents to help deliver the meals to make it easier on families.

In that same week, they also fed the entire staff at OBX Hospital. Their work doesn’t stop there.

“Next week, we’ll be feeding the school teachers for Dare County, bag lunch…they’re under a lot of stress right now,” he said. “It’s just amazing how everyone is under so much different stress, you know we think about our own but everyone is being touched by this pandemic.”

Instead of reducing the restaurants’ hours, Wes said they’re open an additional day to allow for more of these special deliveries. He said it’s the least he could do for a community that’s never let him down.

“I look at it as a service to the community,” he said. “You know what I mean? If I didn’t look at it like that then I probably wouldn’t be doing it.”

The Dare County School District is also still providing meals to school children.

However, a few weeks ago, the district stopped delivering meals to community sites by buses in an effort to reduce the risk of possible exposure to coronavirus.

Meals are available for pick up from 11:30 pm until 1:00: pm at the three designated school sites: Cape Hatteras Elementary, First Flight Elementary, and Manteo Elementary.