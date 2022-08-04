Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time in school history, Oscar Smith High School won back-to-back football state championships. Now, the team looks to go for the three-peat.

The team faces some challenges this year. Since winning the title in 2021, 4-star safety Sherrod Covil signed to play for Clemson this year, leaving a tough position to fill. Fellow graduates, running back Kevon King and quarterback Ethan Vasko, were also cornerstones of Oscar Smith’s offense.

Head coach Chris Scott said, “Is the offense going to be the same? It’s going to be different with different people, but the expectations are to get it done and to be potent.”

There are plenty of returning players to guide the new. Four offensive lineman and a couple of strong linebackers are just a few of the veterans that will help shape the team this year.