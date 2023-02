NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Oscar Smith and Landstown’s boys basketball teams punched their tickets to the Class 6 state tournament after picking up wins Wednesday in the Region 6A semifinals at Scope Arena.

Oscar Smith (23-1) beat Cosby (16-8) 50-36, while Landstown (19-5) beat Manchester (22-2) 66-47.

Oscar Smith will play Landstown for the Region 6A championship Monday at Scope Arena.

Both teams will play in Class 6 state quarterfinal games that are scheduled to take place March 3-4.