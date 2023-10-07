BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) — Playing in their first playoff game since 2014, the Baltimore Orioles and their fans were pumped up for Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

It didn’t matter that the first pitch was delayed by more than hour, as the 46,450 orange-clad fans brought the energy to Oriole Park at Camden Yards Saturday, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Rangers held off the Orioles 3-2.

Texas got on the board first in the top of the fourth, with Evan Carter’s double to right driving in Adrlis Garcia and Jonah Heim driving in Carter on a single.

The Orioles struck back in the bottom of the inning, as former Norfolk Tides star Ryan Mountcastle — one of 19 former Tides on the team’s playoff roster — doubled to left, driving in Anthony Santender.

The Rangers got an insurance run in the top of the sixth on Josh Jung’s homer over the centerfield fence.

Baltimore got a run back in the bottom of that inning also, as Santender homered over the right-centerfield fence to cut the Texas lead to 3-2.

The Orioles managed to get a runner on in the seventh, and had two on in the eighth before Santender hit into a double play and Mountcastle struck out to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Gunnar Henderson singled to right to start the inning, but was caught stealing. Aaron Hicks struck out, and then Adam Frazier grounded out to end the game.

Baltimore and Texas will face off in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at 8 p.m. Sunday.