PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Police canceled the Miracle on High Street parade and toy drive, but that didn’t stop organizers from having it anyway Saturday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hundreds of people flocked to the courtyard in Olde Towne Portsmouth at Crawford and High Streets. Portsmouth police officers were stationed nearby directing traffic which at times was at a standstill as an event that wasn’t supposed to happen, powered on with a few modifications.

“Nobody’s committing no crime, nobody’s hurt, nobody’s in danger, what’s the problem,” said volunteer Keyosha Green.

Toys, performances and food galore–a child’s Christmas paradise thanks to community donations.

“Everything that a kid can dream for,” Green said.

WAVY Video – Michelle Wolf

Floats were parked in the middle of Crawford Street, decorated for a parade that never started.

“There was going to be a parade but the police was like no,” Green explained.

A city spokesperson sent 10 On Your Side the following statement:

“Due to permitting matters, the Miracle on High Christmas Parade was canceled several weeks ago. The organizer was also aware of the city’s cancellation of the permit and event. However, it appears the parade was still being planned without a city’s valid permit or consent. The organizer was contacted again today and reminded that the parade was not permitted; thus, the organizer canceled the event today.”

Green, along with volunteer Courtney Butler helped families sort through racks of donated children’s clothing and winter jackets.

“It’s actually good for the community. I don’t see nothing wrong with it and he did every step that he had to do,” Green said.

Butler told us she’s glad the event went on.

“Parents who get out and try their best and they still don’t make ends meet. I think he just wanted to be a help and I think he’s a blessing and that’s just really what this is all about,” Butler stated.

10 On Your Side has been told that the organizer would receive a summons after holding the event when the City told him it was not allowed.

We reached out to the organizer for comment and did not get a response.

WAVY Video – Michelle Wolf

Portsmouth Police said earlier today that “there will be no parade today.” It showed a flyer advertising details of the event and wrote the word “Cancelled!” in red on it.

WAVY Video – Michelle Wolf

“We are aware of the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online,” Portsmouth Police said on social media. “This event is not sanctioned by the city or any affiliated government departments. We want to make citizens aware that there will be no parade on High Street today.”

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.