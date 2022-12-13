PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Building Resilience in Communities will hold its eighth annual It Takes A Village program to make sure the children of incarcerated parents have a memorable holiday.

The event will take place for invited parents and children, only, at 2517 Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As it has in the past, BRC partners with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and local community organizations to make sure that more than 200 children in Hampton Roads have a positive holiday experience.

BRC said it serves “as the vehicle to give gifts to children from their incarcerated parents,” and the parents get the credit.

“If you ever want to decrease the crime rate, heal broken families,” said Quniana Futrell, BRC executive director and founder, in a statement. “If we can build healthy relationships back together within families, we can restore our community and strengthen our economy.”

Participating children will receive pretend money that is tagged with their parents’ name. They then use their “money” to pick out and “buy” items in the Winter Wonderland Toy Store, which was created and is staffed by BRC volunteers.

The toys are donated through community leaders, organizations and partners.

For more information email: info@brcinc.org or call (757) 598-4BRC (272).