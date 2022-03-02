Operation Blessing leaving for Poland to help Ukrainian refugees as Russia escalates attacks

CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing’s International Disaster Relief team will fly to Poland on Wednesday to help Ukrainian refugees.

The team will take supplies from their Chesapeake warehouse. The supplies include water filters, solar lamps, and personal care kits. The disaster relief team is a scheduled to arrive in Poland on Thursday.

The plan is to set up an emergency camp and clinic at the border of Poland and Ukraine. About 50,000 people are expected to arrive at the border each day.

The nonprofit already has teams on the ground in Kiev and Krasnohorivka. Since Russia invaded the country last week, teams have been giving out food, water and electric generators.

This week, Russia is escalating its attacks on crowded cities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling the latest attack “a blatant terror campaign, and a war crime.“

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s second largest city saw an increase in Russian artillery strikes. Ukrainian leaders say five people were killed in an attack on a TV tower near Kyiv. The death toll is unclear, but the UN Human Rights Office recently reported at least 136 people have died. Roughly 660,000 people have fled Ukraine, while others have taken shelter underground.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding will cover Operation Blessing’s departure. Look for his full report on WAVY News 10 at midday.