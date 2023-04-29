VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – While Something in the Water places a lot of focus on the music, Pharrell Williams made clear focusing on how to better the community will also be top of mind.

Through a partnership with the festival, earlier this week Dominion Energy helped to make a home in Norfolk more energy efficient, but they weren’t done there.

Dominion was back out in the Windsor Oaks neighborhood in Virginia Beach this week.

From the roof, to the flowerbeds, to the backyard, a crew of dozens from Dominion Energy and Advanced Energy Solutions transformed a property belonging to Louise Hill.

The Air Force veteran, who lives with five other family members in the 1970 era ranch, told WAVY News this is far from what she thought she was getting when she signed up for Dominion’s EnergyShare program.

“If someone had come in and given me a new hot water heater because ours wasn’t that efficient anymore that would have been enough, but this is way beyond anything that we expected,” she said.

Through it all, Hill said she has found hope she thought she forever lost. “Beginning to take some pride again in the fact that I live here.”

Dominion Energy’s Nikki Taylor explained that the EnergyShare program aims at helping qualified customers with free home energy efficiency upgrades, to help them save on their energy bills.

But this time, Something in the Water was also behind their efforts.

“On behalf of Pharrell and the Something in the Water crew I would like to offer you and your family complementary three day passes,” Taylor told Hill, which came as another pleasant surprise.

And the biggest surprise came when they got to share their gratitude directly with the superstar.

“I am so proud of Pharrell; he has always given back to this community,” said Hill.

Click here to learn more about Dominion’s EnergyShare Program.