NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A “shady” burglary at a store in the Norfolk Premium Outlets has left a local sunglass company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Norfolk police were called to the Premium Outlets early Sunday morning after a Starbucks employee arrived to work to find shattered glass at Topline Eyewear, formerly known as Sunglass Shack.

The store has 20 cameras. All of them caught the moment at 4:19 a.m. when three men used a hammer to smash a small window and squeeze their way in. They stuffed half a million dollars worth of designer glasses into pillow cases and snuck out – all over the course of 10 minutes.

“They smashed the glass from the outside here,” said Dustin Courtright, owner and president of Topline Eyewear. “This case was moved over just a little bit more.”

Three men, two in black sweatshirts and one in white wearing glasses, demolished multiple display cases, taking $500,000 worth of product.

“They were in and out in less than 10 minutes,” Courtright said. “They took Cartier, Dita, Cazal, Balenciaga, St. Laurent, Versace, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry—all the high-end designer names.”

Courtright got a call from Norfolk Premium Outlets security three hours later.

“Sprinted up here to about 6, 7 cop cars outside and a dozen cops that were waiting,” Courtright said. “Unlocked the doors, let them in for forensics and dusted for fingerprints.”

An emotional 48 hours for the team who came in on their day off to literally pick up the pieces of their livelihood.

“I don’t have the product now to sell to pay the bills and it’s going to take me months just to get stuff back in,” Courtright told 10 On Your Side. “It’ll cost $250,000 a month just to break even to stay in business. It’s very, it’s tough because it’s more than just merchandise. It’s like someone breaking into our house.”

He’s asking for your help in identifying those responsible.

“We came to you guys a number of years ago, had some product stolen,” Courtright said. “It went on air and immediately you guys started getting phone calls. ‘Hey, I know that guy.’ It led to him getting arrested, convicted, put away. We’re hoping that that can be the case this time too.”

He thinks they’ve been inside the store before and noted their distinctive shoes. If anyone recognizes the men pictured, they are asked to contact Norfolk Police.

“We have someone reviewing the last three weeks of footage for anyone that even closely fits the description,” Courtright said.