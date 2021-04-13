Online forum on family mental health being held Tuesday night

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is sponsoring an online forum on family mental health this evening.

Tonight’s event will explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental well-being of families and children as well as provide strategies to mitigate the effects.

This event, which is also sponsored in partnership with the M. Foscue Brock Institute at EVMS, is a part of the Understanding Hampton Roads series, which is the Hampton Roads Community Foundation’s effort to advance civic engagement in Southeastern Virginia.

The series includes forums on key topics to help build understanding, to inspire action, and to bring people together to help improve life in our region.

The forum will feature Dr. Adam Alexander, and Dr. Mary Margaret Gleason. There will also be a question and answer session with panelists answering questions submitted by people who register in advance.

To register, click on his link.