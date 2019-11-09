Onelife Fitness holds fundraiser for Honor Foundation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All Onelife Fitness locations in Hampton Roads are holding a fundraiser today for the Honor Foundation.

The Honor Foundation is a nationally recognized transition program helping NAVY Seal’s and special operation veterans navigate from active duty to civilian careers.

“This is our day that is so special to us to celebrate our military community and all of our veterans in Coastal Virginia,” said Jacqueline Schillereff, head of communications for Onelife Fitness. “And today is our inaugural event called Sweat for a Vet and happening all 8 Onelife locations in Coastal Virginia.”

“We’re a military centric community, there’s veterans everywhere in Hampton Roads, it’s a military area,” said Onelife employee Joseph Barbour. “And it helps those people who have served and dedicated their lives to our county and its our way to give back.”

If you are unable to make it out to the fundraiser or would like to donate, you can click on this link.