CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Amarion Collins died at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 19, one year ago.

A year later, at 4:36 p.m., his friends and family gathered in Chesapeake to release balloons and remember Amarion.

Collins. a student at Manor High School known, among other things, for his exploits in football and basketball, died after he was shot leaving the parking lot at Manor High School on Jan. 19, 2022.

A year later, his mom, Latrice Collins, said she misses him, but has appreciated the community and its support. She said it meant everything to her, and that without them and the love they showed her, “I wouldn’t have made it.”

“Releasing balloons is a feeling that makes me feel good when it comes down to him,” Collins said. “He meant everything to me. He was everything. He was a perfect child. He didn’t have any enemies. He never got into any violence. He was respectful.”

One of Amarion’s coaches, Myke Green, noted that he was once ranked third in the area for his football receiving yards and all-purpose yards. He also performed well on the court, but he was much more than his athletic exploits.

“Very bright kid. He could light up a room with his smiles, his jokes, anything he did,” Green said, adding, “he’s a heck of a player and he is a heck of a student.”