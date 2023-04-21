VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re one week away from the big party at the Oceanfront. The stage is being set, literally, for three days of big concerts from the Something in the Water festival.

Trailers, concrete and metal supports are taking over the sand as tall fences separate the Boardwalk from the main stage.

“The spotlight is on Virginia right now,” said Portsmouth local Clover.

Clover is attending the festival with his 11-year-old son.

“I’m definitely going to be excited to see Baby Face Ray and all them guys coming through,” Clover stated.

With the slate of entertainment in store, local creator and gallery owner Raeesah Islam tells 10 On Your Side there’s something for everybody.

“I’m very excited,” Islam told 10 On Your Side. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work over the last half a year pretty much. It’s amazing to see it all finally come together. We’re curating the 24th Street stage at the Oceanfront. It’s all local creators. It’s called Love at First Site. We’re showcasing local musicians, artists, people who make jewelry. Pretty much every craft, we’re trying to bring it to the festival.”

Islam said even if you don’t have tickets to the festival, there will be many free events and entertainment options at the Oceanfront.

“There’s a lot of free programming. 31st Street stage, 24th and 17th,” Islam said. “We all have local free activations. Lot of DJ’s, musicians, everything.”

There will also be an open air market at the pier during festival weekend.