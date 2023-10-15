NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male teenager was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 15, in Newport News.

Around 3:50 p.m., Newport News Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 400 block of Hustings Lane.

The officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are reviewing area and speaking with witnesses while forensics personnel are processing evidence, police said.

No suspects have been released. This an ongoing investigation.