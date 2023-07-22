ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a Friday night crash in Isle of Wight County.

According to State Police, the crash occurred on Route 460 at Zuni Circle intersection. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound and stopped to make a left turn onto Zuni Circle when a Hyundai, Jeep Cherokee, and Honda, proceeded to slow to a stop behind the vehicle. . The driver of a 2005 Dodge Ram truck that was pulling a trailer failed to stop striking the 1990 Honda in the rear, and causing a chain reaction.

Courtesy-Virginia State Police Courtesy-Virginia State Police Courtesy-Virginia State Police

The rear seat passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The passenger was flown from the scene to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 64 year old Marion Franklin Knicley, was charged at the scene with reckless driving.

The crash is still under investigation.