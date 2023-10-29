SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire in the 4300 block of Crowdy Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The call came in around 8:35 p.m. and units arrives around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Crew rescued one trapped occupant from the first floor of the building, officials said. The individual was trapped by heavy smoke and fire. After crews began working on the fire, they performed search and rescue efforts for possible additional trapped occupants.

One individual was sent to the Sentara hospital.

The fire was deemed under control at 9:10 p.m. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

This is an ongoing investigation.