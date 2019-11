NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting incident in the 6200 block of Alexander Street that left one person injured.

According to Norfolk dispatchers, the call came in at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was found with non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

