NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 38-year-old Quentin Lamont James was sentenced to five years in prison for the armed robbery of a West Ocean View 7-Eleven clerk in Norfolk.

The robbery took place on June 2, 2022. James and 29-year-old Laquisha Shante Nock armed themselves — James with a gun and Nock with garden shears — and went into a 7-Eleven at 123 Maple Street, officials said.

The two forced a woman clerk to open the register where James and Nock then stole $75 before fleeing on foot.

James pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Oct. 17. James was sentenced to five years and three years of post-release supervision.

On Oct. 31, Nock pleaded guilty to robbery, and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan 12.