SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One juvenile girl has been injured after being shot by police during an altercation on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Suffolk, police said.

The girl’s mother said she was 15 years old.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving an individual with a weapon in the 6200 block of Oakglen Drive, police said.

Police said the girl was wielding two weapons, but did not release what those weapons were. According to Suffolk police, they tried to deescalate the situation, but the girl approached an officer in a “threatening manner.” Another officer then pulled out a gun and shot her.

The number of times the gun was fired has not been released by police. The girl was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The involved Suffolk Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation, police said.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details about this incident.