CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, off 4300 block of Coffman Blvd located in the Western Brand area of the city.

Firefighters received a call to the scene at 6:18 p.m. and arrived around 6:23 p.m. to find a home covered in heavy smoke with flames coming from the attached garage. The smoke detectors in the house had been activated. One adult was home at the time, but safely evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The fire was marked under-control at 6:46 p.m.

Although the fire was contained to the garage, the occupant has been displaced due to the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.