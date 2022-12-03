A Topping, Va. man died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Friday evening in Middlesex County. (Photo – Virginia State Police)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person died following a crash Friday evening on Route 33 east of Route 620 in Middlesex County.

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, Joseph Paul Pearce, 85, of Topping, Va., was driving westbound on Route 33/General Puller Highway, east of Route 620/Philpott Road when the vehicle ran off the road, striking a road sign and several mailboxes before going airborne and landing in a ditch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pearce was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police said alcohol was not a factor.