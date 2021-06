NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on North Bayside Road in Northampton County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 21000 block of North Bayside Road, just north of Cheriton.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was medevaced.

Troopers were still at the scene investigating as of 8:45 a.m., police said in a press release.