One dead after fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday evening in Middlesex County.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., Virginia State Police received a call of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of General Puller Highway (Route 33) and Bob Holes Road in Middlesex County.

As Virginia State Police investigate the cause of the crash, all westbound lanes of Route 33 are blocked and traffic is being rerouted.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.