One dead after fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Middlesex County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash on Saturday evening in Middlesex County.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

At approximately 5:25 p.m., Virginia State Police received a call of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of General Puller Highway (Route 33) and Bob Holes Road in Middlesex County.

As Virginia State Police investigate the cause of the crash, all westbound lanes of Route 33 are blocked and traffic is being rerouted.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10