NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Dec. 7, around 2 p.m., 44-year-old Reginald Collins was found unresponsive on the USS George H.W. Bush at Naval Station Norfolk, officials said.

Collins was a civilian employee aboard the ship, and later pronounced deceased. He was part of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s, or NNSY, Temporary Services Department. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service is leading the investigation on his death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the employee’s family, friends and coworkers,” the release reads.

The ship conducted a ship-wide stand down on Dec. 8 to address safety, grief and counseling options. NNSY also conducted a stand down Dec. 11 and shared Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program support options available for the civilian workforce.

This is an ongoing investigation.