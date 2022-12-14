NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In the market for a job?

More than 80 employers will be at the One City Celebrations North District community job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News.

Councilwoman Sharon Scott is hosting the event in partnership with the city of Newport News, the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Career Works and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

Employers from Newport News and throughout Hampton Roads will be represented at the event, including Hampton Roads Transit, Amazon, the city of Newport News, Newport News Public Schools and many others.