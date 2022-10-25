The grand opening for the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex at 1908 Coliseum Dr. will be Oct. 29.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia is set to open Saturday.

The 62,739-square-foot Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, at 1908 Coliseum Dr., will hold a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, the first African-American swimmer to hold a world record.

Jones is a four-time Olympic medalist, winning gold as part of the world record-setting 4×100 meter freestyle relay team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also won gold in 2012 as part of the 4×100 meter medley relay, swimming the anchor leg. During those Olympic Games, he also won silver in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay and an individual silver medal in the 50 meter freestyle.

The Aquaplex’s opening will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games and pool demonstrations.

Following the ceremony, demonstrations of swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming will take place, along with guided tours of the facility, which features an eight-lane, 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard programming pool, two moveable bulkheads, spectator seating for 1,500 people with a mezzanine, on-deck seating for 760 and an outdoor splash park.

Along with national and regional events, the Aquaplex will also host local school swim teams and residents, and it will have fitness and certified swim classes, and open-swim for all ages, along with event rentals.