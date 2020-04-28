Officials warn residents after raccoon tests positive for rabies in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health Districts are warning residents in the area of Sandy Bay Road in James City County after a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) should contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health Office, (757) 603-4277.

Another form of exposure includes direct contact between a pet and the rabid animal.

Residents are encouraged to contact the local Animal Control, James City County / Williamsburg Animal Control at (757) 565-0370.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the nervous system of mammals. It’s important to vaccinate pets against rabies.

Just a day before, Hampton officials warned residents after two raccoons test positive for rabies.

Here are some tips to help you avoid being in contact with the disease:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, or foxes to visit your premises.

Latest Posts