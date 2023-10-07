HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and community leaders will be in Hampton Thursday to unveil an new historic marker to commemorate the Bay Shore Hotel featured in Virginia’s Green Book, a valuable resource for Black travelers in the mid-1900s.

The unveiling will take place at the James T. Wilson Bridge at 398 S. Resort Blvd. in Hampton.

The General Assembly approved a bill that now allow for the creation of roadside historical markers at the sites of former restaurants, hotels, gas stations and other businesses that catered to Black travelers during the Jim Crow era.

“That Green Book was a lifeline for so many African-American travelers, and here in the Commonwealth, we are still commemorating those sites,” said bill’s sponsor Del. Mike Mullin (D. “We know of about 315 of them still. Many have been lost to history, and so, what we are doing right now is we are going to put up roadside markers at the first 60 that we already have roadside markers at now.”